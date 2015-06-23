Ale Cipollini rider Chloe Hosking won the third stage of the Santos Women’s Tour in scorching 33-degree heat. Amanda Spratt of ORICA-Scott continues to hold the leader’s jersey going into Tuesday evening's final stage of racing. Read more
Caleb Ewan's sizzling run of form continued at the People's Choice Classic in Adelaide last night as he won the fast-paced city criterium.
Kirsten Wild won the thrilling Stage 2 criterium of the Santos Women's Tour but Amanda Spratt retains the overall lead and is not about to let it go.
Tour Down Under fans are in for a thrilling night of racing with Stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour then the People's Choice Classic in the East End tonight. Racing gets underway from 5:45pm - Bicycling Australia will be there to bring you the action
Whether you're heading to Adelaide to see the Tour Down Under from the sidelines or watching the action on TV or online across Australia or around the world, this is your comprehensive TDU online resource.
Team to be led by the experience of 2011 race winner Cameron Meyer, who retired from Team Dimension Data and professional racing during 2016.
It’s the first race of the 2017 UCI WorldTour calendar and all top tier teams will be in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under. Here we list the provisional starters for the big event.
In a race dictated by a breakaway filled with big-name riders, it wasn't until the closing minutes that the fireworks began at Buninyong. Taking the break by perfectly timed surprise, Scotson embarked on a stunning solo attack to take the win.
On Thursday she became Australian Time Trial champion for the second successive year and today Katrin Garfoot has won the women’s road race at the National Championships in Buninyong.
Cycling GPS and accessory manufacturer Lezyne has revealed its 2017 range of cycling computers with upgraded models, wide-ranging features and class-leading run times. The units are also exceptionally well priced.
Image Gallery: New Pinarello Dogma F10. Team Sky will ride the F10 in the first race of the 2017 WorldTour, the Tour Down Under which starts in Adelaide this Sunday.
Inspired by the prospect of olympic track racing, Jake Latham leapt aboard the Hillbrick Pista and took to the local velodrome and found another facet of his cycling obsession.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.
Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Performance Nutritionist, David O'Reilly, gives us the good oil on overtraining, and immune system overload.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!
A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!
There's something new brewing in the Norco camp and we're now catching more glimpses of this yet to be released model...