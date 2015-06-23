Watch as Adelaide cyclist Michael Bland is hit in the head by a flying kangaroo during an early morning ride. Read more
UPDATED: With the eyes of the cycling world locked in on the third annual Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a WorldTour event with valuable early-season points on offer, Cam Meyer was pipped meters from the line by Sunweb sprinter Nikias Arndt.
Just five short months after her horrendous crash at the Rio Olympics, Annemiek van Vleuten stormed across the line today, winning the Deakin Women's event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong.
Team UAE Abu Dhabi is new to the WorldTour for 2017 but much of their Italian heritage from the Lampre-Merida days remains. This year they'll be unmissable on their stunning, bright red Colnago C60's.
Meyer, who retired from Team Dimension Data last year, won the 2015 Jayco Herald Sun Tour. This year he will lead a 7-man national development squad made up of Nathan Earle, Jai Hindley, Michael Storer, Sam Jenner, Lucas Hamilton and Angus Lyons.
Sam Bennett has handed new team Bora-hansgrohe it's first-ever outright win at Race Melbourne, just days after teammate Jay McCarthy made the podium at the the Tour Down Under.
An extension of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a new criterium event, the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, will be held on Australia Day on the 5.3km Albert Park Grand Prix circuit.
Take a look at our behind the scenes video from Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. A day in the Orica-Scott team support van over the lumpy 149km circuit from Norwood to Campbelltown via the hills and legendary gorge.
World-class bike racing is just part of the reason enthusiasts make a beeline for the Tour Down Under each year. Talking to the pros, checking out new gear, seeing the latest bikes and getting selfies with the stars is also a big part of the fun.
Tour Down Under riders, team associates, event organisers and some of the biggest names in the sport traded Lycra for tuxedos on Saturday night for the Tour Down Under Legends Night Dinner.
Is the gravel bike just another fad, or are they potentially the most versatile breed of bike out there? We took a Norco Search and set about modifying it to see how far we could take it—both on-road and off…
The trademark celeste Bianchi Oltre's of team LottoNL-Jumbo were among the most eye-catching and desirable machines of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in January.
We take a close-up look at Richie Porte's race winning BMC Team Machine at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide.
We all know riders who relish it when the road begins to tilt skyward. They may not necessarily be built like whippets, and in some cases they may not even be that great at climbing, but they seem to enjoy it nonetheless.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.
One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
For the first time, the Telluride Mountain Film Festival is coming to Australia.
Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!
A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!