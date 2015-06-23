Damien Howson retains the yellow leaders jersey of the 2017 Jayco Herald Sun Tour with teammate Esteban Chaves saying the domestique is on track to win the race outright. Read more
With an ultralight 665g frame and 270g fork, Canyon have released details of their lightest-ever bikes, the 4.96kg Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 SL and 5.8kg Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 LTD
Damien Howson will wear yellow in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour tomorrow after a thrilling solo victory on the brutal Falls Creek climb.
"I am no longer a cycling photographer. If you want, you can now refer to me as a ex-cycling photographer or as a former cycling photographer,” Graham Watson has announced via his website. Over 40-years, Watson has seen it all.
Watch as Carefast/Storck Cycling Team rider and manager Mike Allec crashes, cartwheels through the air and manages to grab hold of a bridge barrier, 30 feet above a valley floor.
Australian bicycle retailer 99 Bikes has partnered with African bike charity group Qhubeka. Make a small donation to Qhubeka this month for your chance to win a trip for two to Africa where you can help make a difference.
Instigated by US current affairs program 60 Minutes, reporter Bill Whitaker spent months investigating the possible use of hidden motors in the pro peloton. Rumour, innuendo or fact? We are keen to hear your thoughts on this.
Watch as Adelaide cyclist Michael Bland is hit in the head by a flying kangaroo during an early morning ride.
UPDATED: With the eyes of the cycling world locked in on the third annual Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a WorldTour event with valuable early-season points on offer, Cam Meyer was pipped meters from the line by Sunweb sprinter Nikias Arndt.
Just five short months after her horrendous crash at the Rio Olympics, Annemiek van Vleuten stormed across the line today, winning the Deakin Women's event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong.
Image gallery: Team Sunweb's Giant TCR Advanced SL attracted a huge amount of attention at the Tour Down Under. That may have been partly due to the fact these bikes look very similar to a TCR you might see down at the local bike shop.
Is the gravel bike just another fad, or are they potentially the most versatile breed of bike out there? We took a Norco Search and set about modifying it to see how far we could take it—both on-road and off…
The trademark celeste Bianchi Oltre's of team LottoNL-Jumbo were among the most eye-catching and desirable machines of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in January.
Training with power is technical, but does bring results. David Heatley dives in the deep end, explaining the difference between heart rate and power training, and how to set up your power zones.
We all know riders who relish it when the road begins to tilt skyward. They may not necessarily be built like whippets, and in some cases they may not even be that great at climbing, but they seem to enjoy it nonetheless.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
With a vertical drop of 820m and descending trails up to 16km long, this trail project is going to be huge!
