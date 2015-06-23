  Read more

TDU: Stars Of Cycling Step Out In Style

 22 Jan 2017

Tour Down Under riders, team associates, event organisers and some of the biggest names in the sport traded Lycra for tuxedos on Saturday night for the Tour Down Under Legends Night Dinner. Read more

NewsRead all

TDU Stage 6 - Adelaide City Street Circuit   Read more

TDU Stage 6 - Adelaide City Street Circuit

For a third successive year final stage hostilities will take place this afternoon around a 4.5km street circuit just north of Adelaide’s city centre.

Read more

22 Jan 2017
Richie Porte Victorious On Willunga Hill - Overall Win All But Assured   Read more

Richie Porte Victorious On Willunga Hill - Overall Win All But Assured

With 100,000 screaming fans along the roadside, everyone knew Ritchie would attack - the only question was when. It was near 2km to go that Porte left four fellow lead riders to solo to the line, taking the stage and the 2017 edition of the race.

Read more

21 Jan 2017
TDU Leaderboard And Details On Today's Queen Stage From McLaren Vale To Willunga Hill   Read more

TDU Leaderboard And Details On Today's Queen Stage From McLaren Vale To Willunga Hill

Saturday at the Tour Down Under means one thing … vast numbers of cycling fans, throbbing hospitality tents, sensational racing and one very iconic climb - Willunga Hill.

Read more

21 Jan 2017
King Caleb Does It Again: Aussie Sprinter Secures Third Stage Win Of 2017 TDU   Read more

King Caleb Does It Again: Aussie Sprinter Secures Third Stage Win Of 2017 TDU

22yo sprint sensation Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott has won his third stage of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in a fiercely-contended fast finish into Campbelltown.

Read more

20 Jan 2017
TDU Stage 4 - Norwood To Campbelltown   Read more

TDU Stage 4 - Norwood To Campbelltown

Stage 4 is a big day in every edition of the Santos Tour Down Under and today will be no exception. Read our review here

Read more

20 Jan 2017
TDU: Caleb Ewan Powers To Thrilling Stage 3 Victory   Read more

TDU: Caleb Ewan Powers To Thrilling Stage 3 Victory

Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in Victor Harbour today after out-sprinting two time World Champion Peter Sagan in a thrilling finish.

Read more

19 Jan 2017
Tour Down Under: Stage 3 From Glenelg To Victor Harbour Today   Read more

Tour Down Under: Stage 3 From Glenelg To Victor Harbour Today

With Richie Porte in Ochre the peloton will leave Glenelg at 11am today and ride in neutral to the official start point at the nearby town of Marion. From there it's a thrilling ride to Victor Harbour for Stage 3 of the TDU.

Read more

19 Jan 2017
TDU: Richie Porte Launches Stunning Attack To Take Stage 2 And Ochre Jersey   Read more

TDU: Richie Porte Launches Stunning Attack To Take Stage 2 And Ochre Jersey

Richie Porte has taken the Ochre Jersey from Caleb Ewan after a sizzling performance at Stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide.

Read more

18 Jan 2017
Santos Women's Tour: Amanda Spratt Overall Winner As Kirtsen Wild Wins Final Criterium   Read more

Santos Women's Tour: Amanda Spratt Overall Winner As Kirtsen Wild Wins Final Criterium

Amanda Spratt has been crowned overall winner of the 2017 Santos Women's Tour after a thrilling criterium at Adelaide's Victoria Park.

Read more

18 Jan 2017

Bike ReviewsRead all

Up Close And Personal With Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil   Read more

Up Close And Personal With Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil

As Orica-Scott fast man Caleb Ewan was on the podium after winning Stage 3 of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under, we took a close look at the Scott Foil he'd just powered to victory aboard.

Read more

19 Jan 2017
Gallery: Pinarello Release New Dogma F10 Ahead Of Tour Down Under   Read more

Gallery: Pinarello Release New Dogma F10 Ahead Of Tour Down Under

Image Gallery: New Pinarello Dogma F10. Team Sky will ride the F10 in the first race of the 2017 WorldTour, the Tour Down Under which starts in Adelaide this Sunday.

Read more

11 Jan 2017
Look 765   Read more

Look 765

Like many top end bike brands, French icon Look has developed an endurance platform to round out their range. Luke Meers climbed aboard the 765 to assess its virtue.

Read more

6 Jan 2017

TrainingRead all

Going the Distance   Read more

Going the Distance

Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.

Read more

24 Dec 2016
Killer Legs With Pilates   Read more

Killer Legs With Pilates

Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.

Read more

2 Dec 2016
The Truth about Training with Power   Read more

The Truth about Training with Power

Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.

Read more

11 Nov 2016

NutritionRead all

Trek-Segafredo Team Doctor Discusses Competing In The Heat   Read more

Trek-Segafredo Team Doctor Discusses Competing In The Heat

One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.

Read more

19 Jan 2017
Nutrition - It's The Main Event   Read more

Nutrition - It's The Main Event

How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.

Read more

18 Nov 2016
Low Carb Training   Read more

Low Carb Training

Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.

Read more

27 Sep 2016

DestinationsRead all

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux   Read more

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux

Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.

Read more

15 Nov 2016
Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic   Read more

Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic

Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.

Read more

26 Oct 2016
Destination Southern Highlands   Read more

Destination Southern Highlands

While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.

Read more

1 Sep 2016

Mountain Biking Australia

Mountain Film Festival Debut   Read more

Mountain Film Festival Debut

For the first time, the Telluride Mountain Film Festival is coming to Australia.

Read more

20 Jan 2017
New Look MBA!   Read more

New Look MBA!

Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!

Read more

8 Jan 2017
Bike Buller   Read more

Bike Buller

A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!

Read more

21 Dec 2016