Hosking Storms Home To Win Stage 3 Of Santos Women's Tour, Spratt Retains Lead

 16 Jan 2017

Ale Cipollini rider Chloe Hosking won the third stage of the Santos Women’s Tour in scorching 33-degree heat. Amanda Spratt of ORICA-Scott continues to hold the leader’s jersey going into Tuesday evening's final stage of racing. Read more

VIDEO: Caleb Ewan Outsprints World Class Field To Win People's Choice Classic

Caleb Ewan's sizzling run of form continued at the People's Choice Classic in Adelaide last night as he won the fast-paced city criterium.

16 Jan 2017
Kirsten Wild Wins Stage 2 Of Women's Tour As Amanda Spratt Holds Lead

Kirsten Wild won the thrilling Stage 2 criterium of the Santos Women's Tour but Amanda Spratt retains the overall lead and is not about to let it go.

16 Jan 2017
Santos Tour Down Under Kicks Off With Fast-Paced Criterium Action Tonight

Tour Down Under fans are in for a thrilling night of racing with Stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour then the People's Choice Classic in the East End tonight. Racing gets underway from 5:45pm - Bicycling Australia will be there to bring you the action

15 Jan 2017
2017 Santos Tour Down Under - Your Complete Online Guide

Whether you're heading to Adelaide to see the Tour Down Under from the sidelines or watching the action on TV or online across Australia or around the world, this is your comprehensive TDU online resource.

13 Jan 2017
Tour Down Under: Cam Meyer To Headline Team UniSA-Australia

Team to be led by the experience of 2011 race winner Cameron Meyer, who retired from Team Dimension Data and professional racing during 2016.

12 Jan 2017
2017 Santos Tour Down Under Provisional Start List

It’s the first race of the 2017 UCI WorldTour calendar and all top tier teams will be in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under. Here we list the provisional starters for the big event.

10 Jan 2017
Miles Scotson Is 2017 National Road Champion After Bold Attack In Buninyong

In a race dictated by a breakaway filled with big-name riders, it wasn't until the closing minutes that the fireworks began at Buninyong. Taking the break by perfectly timed surprise, Scotson embarked on a stunning solo attack to take the win.

8 Jan 2017
Katrin Garfoot Crowned 2017 Australian Women's Road Champion At RoadNats

On Thursday she became Australian Time Trial champion for the second successive year and today Katrin Garfoot has won the women’s road race at the National Championships in Buninyong.

8 Jan 2017
Latest Lezyne Cycling Computers Combine Standout Features With Sharp Pricing

Cycling GPS and accessory manufacturer Lezyne has revealed its 2017 range of cycling computers with upgraded models, wide-ranging features and class-leading run times. The units are also exceptionally well priced.

8 Jan 2017

Gallery: Pinarello Release New Dogma F10 Ahead Of Tour Down Under

Image Gallery: New Pinarello Dogma F10. Team Sky will ride the F10 in the first race of the 2017 WorldTour, the Tour Down Under which starts in Adelaide this Sunday.

11 Jan 2017
Look 765

Like many top end bike brands, French icon Look has developed an endurance platform to round out their range. Luke Meers climbed aboard the 765 to assess its virtue.

6 Jan 2017
Hillbrick Pista

Inspired by the prospect of olympic track racing, Jake Latham leapt aboard the Hillbrick Pista and took to the local velodrome and found another facet of his cycling obsession.

9 Dec 2016

Going the Distance

Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.

24 Dec 2016
Killer Legs With Pilates

Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.

2 Dec 2016
The Truth about Training with Power

Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.

11 Nov 2016

Nutrition - It's The Main Event

How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.

18 Nov 2016
Low Carb Training

Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.

27 Sep 2016
Immune to Training

Performance Nutritionist, David O'Reilly, gives us the good oil on overtraining, and immune system overload.

8 Sep 2016

DestinationsRead all

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux

Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.

15 Nov 2016
Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic

Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.

26 Oct 2016
Destination Southern Highlands

While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.

1 Sep 2016

Mountain Biking Australia

New Look MBA!

Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!

8 Jan 2017
Bike Buller

A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!

21 Dec 2016
Spotted - New Norco Range

There's something new brewing in the Norco camp and we're now catching more glimpses of this yet to be released model...

19 Dec 2016