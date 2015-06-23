It’s the first race of the 2017 UCI WorldTour calendar and all top tier teams will be in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under. Here we list the provisional starters for the big event. Read more
In a race dictated by a breakaway filled with big-name riders, it wasn't until the closing minutes that the fireworks began at Buninyong. Taking the break by perfectly timed surprise, Scotson embarked on a stunning solo attack to take the win.
On Thursday she became Australian Time Trial champion for the second successive year and today Katrin Garfoot has won the women’s road race at the National Championships in Buninyong.
Cycling GPS and accessory manufacturer Lezyne has revealed its 2017 range of cycling computers with upgraded models, wide-ranging features and class-leading run times. The units are also exceptionally well priced.
Rohan Dennis has retained the elite men's time trial title beating former winner Luke Durbridge at the Nationals in Buninyong. Katrin Garfoot won the elite women's TT for a second year and last night Caleb Ewan was again crowned criterium champion.
There's no bigger name in cycling than Peter Sagan. For the past week the World Champ has been spotted numerous times in Sydney. We had the great fortune of meeting the Slovakian superstar and escorting him with the Bicycling Australia TeamCar.
“It's cold, dark, wet and it hurts!!” These are the words of Jens Voigt, one of the toughest men in cycling, who's completed a gruelling Everest challenge for Australian charity group Tour De Cure.
Uk-based rider Ian Bibby and Italian Valentina Scandolara have won their respective divisions of the 2017 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic with Orica-Scott riders Caleb Ewan and Jessica Allen winning their stage 3 races.
Orica-Scott dominated day 2 of the Mitchelton Classic 'Bay Crits' with Michael Hepburn winning the elite men's event and Amanda Spratt & team mates Jenelle Crooks and Annemiek Van Vleuten filling the podium in the womens's event.
Ian Bibby of Condor JLT has won the first event of the three race series with Cameron Bayly of IsoWhey Sports Swiss Wellness awarded the ‘most combative rider’ jersey after a sustained solo break at day one of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
Inspired by the prospect of olympic track racing, Jake Latham leapt aboard the Hillbrick Pista and took to the local velodrome and found another facet of his cycling obsession.
Lapierre is the French form of the name Peter, originally meaning ‘the rock’. Who better then to cast his gimlet eye over their latest Xelius than our long standing reviewer, Peter Rox.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.
Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Performance Nutritionist, David O'Reilly, gives us the good oil on overtraining, and immune system overload.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!
A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!
There's something new brewing in the Norco camp and we're now catching more glimpses of this yet to be released model...