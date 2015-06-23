Sam Bennett has handed new team Bora-hansgrohe it's first-ever outright win at Race Melbourne, just days after teammate Jay McCarthy made the podium at the the Tour Down Under. Read more
An extension of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a new criterium event, the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, will be held on Australia Day on the 5.3km Albert Park Grand Prix circuit.
Take a look at our behind the scenes video from Stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. A day in the Orica-Scott team support van over the lumpy 149km circuit from Norwood to Campbelltown via the hills and legendary gorge.
World-class bike racing is just part of the reason enthusiasts make a beeline for the Tour Down Under each year. Talking to the pros, checking out new gear, seeing the latest bikes and getting selfies with the stars is also a big part of the fun.
Tour Down Under riders, team associates, event organisers and some of the biggest names in the sport traded Lycra for tuxedos on Saturday night for the Tour Down Under Legends Night Dinner.
Richie Porte has won the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under after a thrilling final stage in Adelaide city. Caleb Ewan won the sprint finish, his 5th victory of the week. Esteban Chaves finished 2nd overall and Aussie Jay McCarthy was third on the podium.
For a third successive year final stage hostilities will take place this afternoon around a 4.5km street circuit just north of Adelaide’s city centre.
With 100,000 screaming fans along the roadside, everyone knew Ritchie would attack - the only question was when. It was near 2km to go that Porte left four fellow lead riders to solo to the line, taking the stage and the 2017 edition of the race.
Saturday at the Tour Down Under means one thing … vast numbers of cycling fans, throbbing hospitality tents, sensational racing and one very iconic climb - Willunga Hill.
22yo sprint sensation Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott has won his third stage of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in a fiercely-contended fast finish into Campbelltown.
The trademark celeste Bianchi Oltre's of team LottoNL-Jumbo were among the most eye-catching and desirable machines of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in January.
We take a close-up look at Richie Porte's race winning BMC Team Machine at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide.
As Orica-Scott fast man Caleb Ewan was on the podium after winning Stage 3 of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under, we took a close look at the Scott Foil he'd just powered to victory aboard.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.
Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.
One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
For the first time, the Telluride Mountain Film Festival is coming to Australia.
Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!
A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!