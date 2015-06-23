Tour Down Under riders, team associates, event organisers and some of the biggest names in the sport traded Lycra for tuxedos on Saturday night for the Tour Down Under Legends Night Dinner. Read more
For a third successive year final stage hostilities will take place this afternoon around a 4.5km street circuit just north of Adelaide’s city centre.
With 100,000 screaming fans along the roadside, everyone knew Ritchie would attack - the only question was when. It was near 2km to go that Porte left four fellow lead riders to solo to the line, taking the stage and the 2017 edition of the race.
Saturday at the Tour Down Under means one thing … vast numbers of cycling fans, throbbing hospitality tents, sensational racing and one very iconic climb - Willunga Hill.
22yo sprint sensation Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott has won his third stage of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in a fiercely-contended fast finish into Campbelltown.
Stage 4 is a big day in every edition of the Santos Tour Down Under and today will be no exception. Read our review here
Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in Victor Harbour today after out-sprinting two time World Champion Peter Sagan in a thrilling finish.
With Richie Porte in Ochre the peloton will leave Glenelg at 11am today and ride in neutral to the official start point at the nearby town of Marion. From there it's a thrilling ride to Victor Harbour for Stage 3 of the TDU.
Richie Porte has taken the Ochre Jersey from Caleb Ewan after a sizzling performance at Stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide.
Amanda Spratt has been crowned overall winner of the 2017 Santos Women's Tour after a thrilling criterium at Adelaide's Victoria Park.
As Orica-Scott fast man Caleb Ewan was on the podium after winning Stage 3 of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under, we took a close look at the Scott Foil he'd just powered to victory aboard.
Image Gallery: New Pinarello Dogma F10. Team Sky will ride the F10 in the first race of the 2017 WorldTour, the Tour Down Under which starts in Adelaide this Sunday.
Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.
Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.
Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.
One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.
How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.
Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.
Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.
Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.
While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.
For the first time, the Telluride Mountain Film Festival is coming to Australia.
Check out the all-new and completely redesigned issue of Mountain Biking Australia magazine!
A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!