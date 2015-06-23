  Read more

Gallery: Peter Sagan's 120km Sydney Training Ride

 29 Dec 2016

Just a day after arriving in Australia Peter Sagan wasted no time in getting out on the bike for a training ride. Bicycling Australia Magazine caught up with the two time World Champion on Sydney's northern beaches. Read more

Peter Sagan Arrives In Adelaide Ahead Of Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan Arrives In Adelaide Ahead Of Tour Down Under

Back to back World Champion Peter Sagan has arrived in Adelaide almost 3-weeks out from the first race of the 2017 season, the Santos Tour Down Under.

29 Dec 2016
Summer Special: A Women's Guide to Better Cycling

Summer Special: A Women's Guide to Better Cycling

It’s great to see more women riding, stepping up to racing and taking the pursuit pretty seriously. If you’ve thought about joining them this article and the subsequent series might just help you get there.

25 Dec 2016
Team Kit Changes & Expanded WorldTour Race Calendar For 2017

Team Kit Changes & Expanded WorldTour Race Calendar For 2017

The Tour Down Under, the first race of the jam-packed 2017 cycling season is just weeks away. We take a look at the latest cycling kit from the WorldTour teams and list the 37 races & events on the calendar.

23 Dec 2016
RoadNats Just Weeks Away As Riders Dream Of Green & Gold

RoadNats Just Weeks Away As Riders Dream Of Green & Gold

The 2017 Cycling Australia Road Nationals are just weeks away with the first event, the Criterium, on Wednesday January 4. On Sunday, January 8, riders will battle it out for the green & gold - the coveted National Champions jersey.

21 Dec 2016
Training With A Power Meter: Getting in The Zone

Training With A Power Meter: Getting in The Zone

Training with power is technical, but does bring results. David Heatley dives in the deep end, explaining the difference between heart rate and power training, and how to set up your power zones.

21 Dec 2016
Christmas Gift Guide: Perfect Presents For Every Cyclist

Christmas Gift Guide: Perfect Presents For Every Cyclist

Christmas is the time for giving and for cyclists the often difficult ‘what to buy?’ choice is made is all the more simple - something bike related. Here we list some sensational gift options for that special cyclist in your life.

20 Dec 2016
Lance Armstrong Puts Out The Call For A Social Ride In Auckland - Would You Ride With Him?

Lance Armstrong Puts Out The Call For A Social Ride In Auckland - Would You Ride With Him?

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong arrived in New Zealand over the weekend and was quick to put out the call for locals to join him for a bike ride. Responses were surprisingly positive!

19 Dec 2016
Female Cyclist Tragically Killed After Being Hit By Car Near Sydney

Female Cyclist Tragically Killed After Being Hit By Car Near Sydney

UPDATED: The female cyclist killed after being hit by a car north of Sydney on Sunday has been named. Dr Ann Formaz-Preston, a keen cyclist & triathlete, was tragically killed when hit by a Toyota sedan on Mona Vale Rd in Pymble.

19 Dec 2016
Aussie Young Gun Dylan Sunderland On The Year That Was And His Hopes For 2017

Aussie Young Gun Dylan Sunderland On The Year That Was And His Hopes For 2017

With his team State of Matter MAAP Racing recently announcing their withdrawal from competition we speak with talented young rider Dylan Sunderland on his 2016 season and plans for 2017.

15 Dec 2016

Hillbrick Pista

Hillbrick Pista

Inspired by the prospect of olympic track racing, Jake Latham leapt aboard the Hillbrick Pista and took to the local velodrome and found another facet of his cycling obsession.

9 Dec 2016
Xelius SL Disc Ultimate

Xelius SL Disc Ultimate

Lapierre is the French form of the name Peter, originally meaning ‘the rock’. Who better then to cast his gimlet eye over their latest Xelius than our long standing reviewer, Peter Rox.

2 Dec 2016
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Review

Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Review

The TCR's reputation as a high quality race bike is well established. Pat Howard took the new look, slimmed down 2016 model for a spin to see if the legacy continues.

24 Oct 2016

Going the Distance

Going the Distance

Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.

24 Dec 2016
Killer Legs With Pilates

Killer Legs With Pilates

Pilates may have a less than strenuous reputation but adapting some moves from the pilates workbook can help increase your pedalling power.

2 Dec 2016
The Truth about Training with Power

The Truth about Training with Power

Am I training hard enough? How do I set my training zones and intensities? How do I measure my performance, get feedback from my data and tune my training? Coaching guru David Heatley sets out to answer the first of these three important training questions.

11 Nov 2016

Nutrition - It's The Main Event

Nutrition - It's The Main Event

How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.

18 Nov 2016
Low Carb Training

Low Carb Training

Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.

27 Sep 2016
Immune to Training

Immune to Training

Performance Nutritionist, David O'Reilly, gives us the good oil on overtraining, and immune system overload.

8 Sep 2016

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux

Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.

15 Nov 2016
Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic

Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic

Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.

26 Oct 2016
Destination Southern Highlands

Destination Southern Highlands

While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.

1 Sep 2016

Mountain Biking Australia

Bike Buller

Bike Buller

A three-day mountain biking get together with something for all the family!

21 Dec 2016
Spotted - New Norco Range

Spotted - New Norco Range

There's something new brewing in the Norco camp and we're now catching more glimpses of this yet to be released model...

19 Dec 2016
Rocky Trail Reshuffle

Rocky Trail Reshuffle

New dates for a number of Rocky Trail Entertainment events.

19 Dec 2016