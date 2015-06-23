  Read more

VIDEO: Aussie Damien Howson Holds Yellow At Herald Sun Tour

 3 Feb 2017

Damien Howson retains the yellow leaders jersey of the 2017 Jayco Herald Sun Tour with teammate Esteban Chaves saying the domestique is on track to win the race outright. Read more

NewsRead all

Sub 5kg Canyon: Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 The Lightest Canyon Yet   Read more

Sub 5kg Canyon: Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 The Lightest Canyon Yet

With an ultralight 665g frame and 270g fork, Canyon have released details of their lightest-ever bikes, the 4.96kg Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 SL and 5.8kg Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 LTD

Read more

2 Feb 2017
Damien Howson Leaves World's Best Climbers Behind To Win Stage 1 Of SunTour   Read more

Damien Howson Leaves World's Best Climbers Behind To Win Stage 1 Of SunTour

Damien Howson will wear yellow in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour tomorrow after a thrilling solo victory on the brutal Falls Creek climb.

Read more

2 Feb 2017
World's Best Known Cycling Photographer, Graham Watson, Retires After 40 Years At Top   Read more

World's Best Known Cycling Photographer, Graham Watson, Retires After 40 Years At Top

"I am no longer a cycling photographer. If you want, you can now refer to me as a ex-cycling photographer or as a former cycling photographer,” Graham Watson has announced via his website. Over 40-years, Watson has seen it all.

Read more

2 Feb 2017
VIDEO: Rider Clings To Side Of Bridge Above 30 Foot Drop After Crash   Read more

VIDEO: Rider Clings To Side Of Bridge Above 30 Foot Drop After Crash

Watch as Carefast/Storck Cycling Team rider and manager Mike Allec crashes, cartwheels through the air and manages to grab hold of a bridge barrier, 30 feet above a valley floor.

Read more

31 Jan 2017
Win A Trip To Africa And Help Make A Difference With 99 Bikes And Qhubeka   Read more

Win A Trip To Africa And Help Make A Difference With 99 Bikes And Qhubeka

Australian bicycle retailer 99 Bikes has partnered with African bike charity group Qhubeka. Make a small donation to Qhubeka this month for your chance to win a trip for two to Africa where you can help make a difference.

Read more

31 Jan 2017
CBS 60 Minutes Investigation Into Mechanical Doping Raises More Questions Than Answers   Read more

CBS 60 Minutes Investigation Into Mechanical Doping Raises More Questions Than Answers

Instigated by US current affairs program 60 Minutes, reporter Bill Whitaker spent months investigating the possible use of hidden motors in the pro peloton. Rumour, innuendo or fact? We are keen to hear your thoughts on this.

Read more

30 Jan 2017
VIDEO: Kangaroo Jumps Into Cyclist, Rider Doesn't Flinch   Read more

VIDEO: Kangaroo Jumps Into Cyclist, Rider Doesn't Flinch

Watch as Adelaide cyclist Michael Bland is hit in the head by a flying kangaroo during an early morning ride.

Read more

30 Jan 2017
VIDEO: Nikias Arndt of Team Sunweb Takes Out Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race   Read more

VIDEO: Nikias Arndt of Team Sunweb Takes Out Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

UPDATED: With the eyes of the cycling world locked in on the third annual Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a WorldTour event with valuable early-season points on offer, Cam Meyer was pipped meters from the line by Sunweb sprinter Nikias Arndt.

Read more

29 Jan 2017
VIDEO: Van Vleuten takes victory at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Deakin Women's Event   Read more

VIDEO: Van Vleuten takes victory at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Deakin Women's Event

Just five short months after her horrendous crash at the Rio Olympics, Annemiek van Vleuten stormed across the line today, winning the Deakin Women's event at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong.

Read more

28 Jan 2017

Bike ReviewsRead all

2017 Team Bikes: Giant Sunweb TCR Team Bikes - Every Rider's Race Machine?   Read more

2017 Team Bikes: Giant Sunweb TCR Team Bikes - Every Rider's Race Machine?

Image gallery: Team Sunweb's Giant TCR Advanced SL attracted a huge amount of attention at the Tour Down Under. That may have been partly due to the fact these bikes look very similar to a TCR you might see down at the local bike shop.

Read more

30 Jan 2017
Testing the Boundaries   Read more

Testing the Boundaries

Is the gravel bike just another fad, or are they potentially the most versatile breed of bike out there? We took a Norco Search and set about modifying it to see how far we could take it—both on-road and off…

Read more

27 Jan 2017
2017 Team Bikes: LottoNL - Jumbo Bianchi Oltre XR4   Read more

2017 Team Bikes: LottoNL - Jumbo Bianchi Oltre XR4

The trademark celeste Bianchi Oltre's of team LottoNL-Jumbo were among the most eye-catching and desirable machines of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under in January.

Read more

26 Jan 2017

TrainingRead all

Get In The Zone   Read more

Get In The Zone

Training with power is technical, but does bring results. David Heatley dives in the deep end, explaining the difference between heart rate and power training, and how to set up your power zones.

Read more

2 Feb 2017
Masterclass: Climb Like an Angel   Read more

Masterclass: Climb Like an Angel

We all know riders who relish it when the road begins to tilt skyward. They may not necessarily be built like whippets, and in some cases they may not even be that great at climbing, but they seem to enjoy it nonetheless.

Read more

27 Jan 2017
Going the Distance   Read more

Going the Distance

Ok so you have built up your fitness to be able to cover 100km on the bike. This is a great start but what does it take to go to the next level?Here are a couple of my tips to help you out.

Read more

24 Dec 2016

NutritionRead all

Trek-Segafredo Team Doctor Discusses Competing In The Heat   Read more

Trek-Segafredo Team Doctor Discusses Competing In The Heat

One of the key members of any professional cycling outfit is the Team Doctor - nobody in the team carries more responsibility for not only rider health and wellbeing, but the reputation and long-term accountability of all involved.

Read more

19 Jan 2017
Nutrition - It's The Main Event   Read more

Nutrition - It's The Main Event

How much you need to eat and drink during a solid ride depends on body mass and duration. David O'Reilly explains.

Read more

18 Nov 2016
Low Carb Training   Read more

Low Carb Training

Low carbohydrate diets have become part of the fad diet landscape, and gained an almost universally negative reputation. However, some cyclists integrate a low carb regime in their training. David O'Reilly looks at how and why.

Read more

27 Sep 2016

DestinationsRead all

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux   Read more

Dream Destination: Me & Mont Ventoux

Having travelled to France for several years conducting cycling tours it wasn’t any surprise that I would eventually find a town that I would love to call my home away from home. To live in Vaison la Romaine before my old age would have to be the opening line on my bucket list.

Read more

15 Nov 2016
Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic   Read more

Brave, Bold and Daring... Audax Alpine Classic

Australia’s toughest ride is part of the Audax Alpine Classic a festival of cycling to be held on 28th January in the town of Bright in North East Victoria.

Read more

26 Oct 2016
Destination Southern Highlands   Read more

Destination Southern Highlands

While many cyclists dream of jetting off to ride in European climbs, the roads around Bowral and neighbouring villages in NSW offer some spectacular rides and challenging climbs much closer to hand.

Read more

1 Sep 2016

Mountain Biking Australia

Maydena Bike Park - Plans Revealed   Read more

Maydena Bike Park - Plans Revealed

With a vertical drop of 820m and descending trails up to 16km long, this trail project is going to be huge!

Read more

2 Feb 2017
Win Film Festival Tickets!   Read more

Win Film Festival Tickets!

We have five double passes to give away to the Telluride Mountain Film festival...

Read more

1 Feb 2017
Win a Trip to Africa!   Read more

Win a Trip to Africa!

Donate to a great cause and you'll be in the running for this African experience.

Read more

31 Jan 2017